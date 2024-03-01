Aim of Tiraspol’s statements is to get money from Kremlin - Sandu

The appeal of the Transnistrian deputies’ congress is aimed at getting money from the Kremlin.

This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

"Tiraspol asked for money, and I saw that it appealed to Moscow and other international structures and organizations. Meanwhile, Russian propaganda has spread this horror story (about the possible annexation of Transnistria - Ed.)," Sandu said on the air of the Cabinetul din umbră program on Jurnal TV.

According to her, the Kremlin is doing this to intimidate Moldovan citizens against the backdrop of this year's elections in the country. "The Kremlin wants us to be afraid, to be spineless, to be ruled by corrupt officials, and to be able to negotiate with them by bribing politicians, as it has been happening for many years. We cannot let them do that. We have to keep the peace. Our peace depends on our unity and our ability not to be deceived," Sandu said.

According to her, "today, the Russian Federation cannot do anything in Transnistria, even if it wanted to." In order to "do something," Sandu said, Moscow must "change the government in Chisinau."

"I want to be very clear. We have nothing against Russians, we are against Russian tanks. We just want Russia, like other states, to respect Moldova, the choice of Moldovan citizens. We are a democratic country, we still need to strengthen this democracy, but people decide for themselves what to do, where to go, with whom to cooperate," Sandu emphasized.

