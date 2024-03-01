Putin summons Russian reservists to reserve training

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on drafting citizens in the reserve for reserve training in 2024. However, two points of the decree are secret.

The decree was published on the official portal of the aggressor country, Censor.NET reports.

According to the document, signed on March 1, citizens in the reserve are subject to conscription for in the armed forces, the National Guard, rescue military units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, state security agencies and the FSB. The Decree entered into force upon publication.

It is worth noting that out of the five points of the decree, two points, #2-3, are classified as "for official use only."



