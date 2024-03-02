Enemy covered residential quarters of Kherson with fire, houses were damaged

Russian troops covered the Dnipro district of Kherson with fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, residential areas of the city are again under attack. Private and apartment buildings were damaged.

"As a result of the shelling, there was a victim in Kherson. A 79-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound to her shoulder and leg. Doctors assess her condition as moderate. The victims are currently being assisted," the report says.

