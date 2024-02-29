Consequences of shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians shelled Kherson, Stanislav, Sadove, Antonivka, Poniativka, Inhulets, Romashkove, Zymivnyk, Beryslav, Lvove, Tiahynka, Tomaryne, Novovorontsovka, Zmiivka, Osokorivka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Novoberslav, and Odradokamianka, killing one person and wounding two others

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

The Russians attacked the right bank of the Kherson region with MLRS, mortars, artillery, tanks, and UAVs. At dawn, Russian troops shelled Poniativka with artillery. One of the shells hit a private house, killing a 35-year-old man.

"Kherson and its suburbs were under round-the-clock attack by the Russian army from the left bank. Destruction and damage to residential buildings were recorded in all districts of the regional center. A 32-year-old man who was on the balcony at the time of the attack was wounded in the Dnipro district as a result of the enemy shelling, and a multi-story building and a garage were damaged. The territory of an inactive enterprise was damaged in the Shumensky district.

"A 26-year-old resident of Kachkarivka also came to the hospital. The night before, he came under attack from a UAV. The enemy dropped an explosive device from the drone, as a result of which the man received shrapnel wounds," the police said.

























