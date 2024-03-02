Last day, occupiers lost more than 330 people in Tavria direction, 3 ammunition depots and 2 important enemy objects were destroyed - Tarnavsky

Over the past day, the enemy launched 22 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, 53 combat engagements, 1157 shellings, and 130 kamikaze drone strikes in the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria".

This was announced by the commander of the "Tavria" OSGT Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, our defenders deter enemy attacks and carry out active actions in certain directions.

"The total losses of the enemy over the past day are: in manpower - 336 people (killed and wounded); in weapons and military equipment - 38 units (not including BpLA). In particular, these are 4 tanks, 12 ACVs, 6 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, 4 air defense vehicles, 10 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment. 258 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down. The Defense Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 3 ammunition depots and 2 more important Russian facilities," Tarnavskyi said.

It is also reported that a total of 10 Russian occupiers have been captured in the last two days.