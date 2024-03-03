Attack on Odesa: death toll rises to 9. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Rescuers found the body of another victim of the Russian attack on Odesa under the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The body of the ninth dead person was found under the rubble at the site of the Russian strike on the high-rise building. Work is underway to unblock it," the statement said.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that a Day of Mourning had been declared in the region on 3 March.

"Today, Odesa and the region are mourning the victims of the Russian attack. It is a great pain not only for the Odesa region but for the whole of Ukraine," the statement said.



