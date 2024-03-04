Ukraine will not extend gas transit contract with Russia - Shmyhal

Ukraine is currently in talks with its European partners about their need for gas transit after the contract is completed.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine will not extend the gas transit contract with Russia. This is our principled position. At the same time, we are talking to our European partners about their need for transit after the contract is completed, and we are waiting for the EU's position," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, the government understands how to provide all consumers in Ukraine with gas now and in the coming years.

"In particular, we continue to increase the production of natural gas in Ukraine. Last year alone, Naftogaz launched 86 new wells.

Gas production continues to grow, and this is one of the most important tasks for our energy independence," the Prime Minister added.