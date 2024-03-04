Tarnavskyi on situation in Tavria direction over last day: There were no losses of borders, districts and positions

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 25 air and 3 missile strikes in the Tavria OSGT, engaged in 53 combat engagements, made 906 attacks and 93 kamikaze drone strikes.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the commander of the Tavria OSGT, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and are taking active action in certain areas.

"No losses of borders, districts or positions have been allowed," Tarnavskyi said.

He also informs that the total enemy losses amount to 426 people (killed and wounded), 1 tank, 5 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 9 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. 287 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 4 more Russian ammunition depots.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 37 units of Russian equipment in Tavria direction - Defense Forces

Over the past two days, 5 more Russian occupants have been captured.