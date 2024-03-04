Belgium is ready to allocate part of profit from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s defense needs - Shmyhal

Belgium is ready to allocate a portion of the €1.7 billion profit from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine’s defense needs.

According to Censor.NET, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this during a press conference.

"Belgium has declared 1.7 billion euros to the budget, which is already their income. These 1.7 billion are partly divided to support Ukrainian refugees in the EU, and partly Belgium is ready to finance Ukrainian needs, including defense," Shmyhal said.

According to him, this was discussed during talks with the Belgian Prime Minister during his visit to Ukraine. This issue will also be discussed during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Belgium.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine also noted that Belgium is ready to consider the possibility of confiscating Russian assets and transferring them to Ukraine together with its partners.

"We will be working on these mechanisms this year. We will start this work with the spring meetings at the IMF and World Bank in Washington and continue it at all venues, including our recovery conference in Berlin. I believe this should be a key topic," Shmyhal added.

