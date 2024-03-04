Magura naval drones to be equipped with air defence systems - DIU

The developers of the Magura maritime drones and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have announced modifications that the drone may receive in the future.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that specialists are currently working to install air defence equipment on the unmanned platform.

"I'm not a technician, but I understand that this is a rather difficult task. You need means of detecting a target, capturing an air object, a means of destruction - and all this needs to be placed on a fairly small platform. It's not an easy task technically, but it is real," he added.

One of the developers explains that wave impacts and pressure drops put such a strain on the drone's structure that it is a mega-task to develop a stabiliser capable of absorbing such vibrations. And without a stable platform, no weapon system will work, because it simply won't be able to start and fire.

However, he said, this work is already underway, and very soon drones will be able to carry various modules to hit all types of targets: ground, surface, and air.

The drones are also promised to become less and less visible, up to the ability to dive underwater for a while.