Destruction of Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov". VIDEO of drone
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published a video of the destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov"
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by the cameras of the surface drones that attacked the Russian vessel.
