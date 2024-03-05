ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12338 visitors online
News War
55 629 239

Destruction of Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov". VIDEO of drone

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published a video of the destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov"

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by the cameras of the surface drones that attacked the Russian vessel. 

Read more: Successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian ships force Black Sea Fleet to retreat - British intelligence

Author: 

Black Sea Fleet (191) elimination (5088) drones (2372) Defense Intelligence (293)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 