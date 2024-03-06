Explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk: One of organisers of pseudo-elections killed
In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, one of the organisers of the Russian presidential "elections" was killed.
This was reported by the head of the CMA, Victoria Halitsyna, Censor.NET reports.
"An explosion was heard in the Kolonia neighbourhood today. According to the available information, one of the organisers of the pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk was eliminated," the statement said.
She noted that on the eve of the "elections" and especially after the explosion, the occupiers would increase the number of security forces.
