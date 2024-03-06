Ukraine, Greece start preparing bilateral agreement on security guarantees, - Zelenskyy

During a meeting in Odesa with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Greece had begun preparing a bilateral agreement on future security guarantees within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration.

This was reported by Zelenskyy's press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I hope that our teams will soon prepare an agreement for signing. We need to fix the level of cooperation and support achieved for this year, as well as for the next - it is long-term cooperation that gives the best results," he stressed.

Zelenskyy said that Mitsotakis had confirmed his participation in the first peace summit on the implementation of the Peace Formula to be held in Switzerland.

During the talks in narrow and expanded formats, the parties also discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and its representatives, supporting the work of the International Criminal Court and countering Russian disinformation.

