UKR.net domain has been blocked: Mail and news feed are unavailable

The Ukr.net domain was blocked by the domain name registrar Network Solutions at night.

According to Censor.NET, Ukr.net reported this in Telegram.

They explained that at 01:35 a.m., the domain name registrar Network Solutions suddenly and without any warning blocked the UKR.NET domain. The problem could not be resolved through the registrar's support service.

Thus, the UKR.NET news feed and @UKR.NET email became unavailable to Internet users.

"We were unable to resolve the issue through the registrar's support service. We hope that we will be able to get more information and find out the reasons and circumstances of the blocking when the office of the US registrar opens for business.

We have also asked Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova for help," the portal said.

Read more: Ukraine and Romania signed agreement on cooperation in field of 5G networks - Fedorov