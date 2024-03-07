Russian gymnasts will not compete in neutral status at 2024 Olympics

Russian athletes will not compete in the gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics. They did not accept the "neutral" status and lost their last opportunity to qualify for the Games.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Sport.

Earlier, Russian athletes were given the opportunity to enter the 2024 Games in a neutral status.

In November 2023, the International Gymnastics Federation defined neutrality criteria for Belarusian and Russian athletes. Representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus had the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics in individual tournaments, although they could not be represented in team competitions.

This scenario was prevented by the European Gymnastics Union.

The last chance for Russian and Belarusian athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games was a series of World Cup events.

The EGU blocked the return of the Russian representatives to the competition, so they missed three of the four stages and lost the opportunity to compete for licenses for one of the shells ahead of schedule.

Belarusians Alyona Titavets and Yagor Sharmakou are still in the competition.

