Zelenskyy: Pause in war will play into Putin’s favor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a pause in the war is a serious challenge for Ukraine.

The head of state said this in an interview with the Cinque Minuti program, Censor.NET reports.

"I think that a break in the war is a very serious challenge for us and a big problem for Ukraine, for its preservation, for its future, and a big problem of a frozen conflict will be for the whole of Europe. We had this experience after the occupation of Crimea and part of Donbas. It was probably similar to what is now being said in some media and by some leaders. They say that we need a pause. This suggests that this is a frozen conflict. Others say it's called seisfire. We have been through this," he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, this pause is not a pause in the war.

"This is a pause for Putin. He needs a pause and this is a fact. In order to accumulate forces. We see that they have a big deficit in missiles, they are trying to buy them from Iran, and they have already taken them from North Korea. They have a shortage of artillery shells, and they buy them from North Korea, and they manufacture drones and buy them from Iran. That is, they need this pause because they have a lack of experienced military personnel. They lost them on our territory, they died," the president added.

Therefore, this pause will play into Putin's hands and will be the same as after 2014. The frozen conflict has given Russia the opportunity to build up its armaments and invade Ukraine on a full scale, Zelenskyy concluded.

