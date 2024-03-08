Elections cannot be held in wartime - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains why elections cannot be held during the war.

The head of state said this in an interview with Cinque Minuti, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in order to hold elections during the war, it is necessary to change the legislation.

"Elections cannot be held in wartime. This is the first thing," he said.

Among other reasons, the head of state mentioned respect for the military. As they are at the front and should have the right to express their will.

He also continued that there should be an appropriate infrastructure to allow 7 million Ukrainians who are currently abroad to take part in the elections.

