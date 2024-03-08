Russian occupiers put maximum pressure on residents of occupied Kherson region on eve of "elections" - OC "South"

On the eve of the pseudo-elections in the left-bank part of the Kherson region, the occupiers put maximum pressure on the local population.

Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", said this on the air of the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As a rule, they (the occupiers - Ed.) are now using door-to-door visits, the so-called pre-election voting, which they conduct allegedly with people with disabilities... They are trying to collect maximum falsification, to put maximum pressure on people by conducting so-called inspections, but in fact searches, looking for people who are loyal, "convincing" them at gunpoint about the social "advantages" that Russian citizenship can provide. And in this regard, many people are forced to take Russian citizenship under such threats," said Humeniuk.

However, she emphasized that the fact that the occupiers allowed people to vote with Ukrainian passports proves the failure of their efforts.

At the same time, Humeniuk warned that the occupiers may resort to provocations to blame the Ukrainian Defense Forces later.