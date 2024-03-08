ENG
59 Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Gaza Strip

On March 7-8, another stage of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip took place.

This was reported by the press service of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, Censor.NET reports.

"Through the Rafah checkpoint, 59 of our citizens and their families (children - 15, women - 37, men - 8) were taken to Egypt," the statement said.

As noted, the citizens are being accommodated in a hotel in Egypt, and will be transported to Ukraine in the near future.

