Two Ukrainian soldiers eliminate nine Russian assault fighters near Avdiivka. VIDEO

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed nine Russian assault fighters. The incident reportedly took place near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian attack aircraft were pinned to the ground by fire. The Ukrainians threw grenades at the Russians, and then one of our soldiers came out of the trench full-length and killed all the stormtroopers.

Read more: 16-year-old boy died as result of attack by Russian troops on Nikopol region, another man is in serious condition