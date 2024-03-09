Two Ukrainian soldiers eliminate nine Russian assault fighters near Avdiivka. VIDEO
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed nine Russian assault fighters. The incident reportedly took place near Avdiivka.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian attack aircraft were pinned to the ground by fire. The Ukrainians threw grenades at the Russians, and then one of our soldiers came out of the trench full-length and killed all the stormtroopers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password