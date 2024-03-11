"20 Days in Mariupol" wins Oscar in nomination "Best Documentary Film"

The 96th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles. Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov’s film "20 Days in Mariupol" won the Oscar for Best Feature Documentary.

"I wish I had never made this film. I would like to exchange this Oscar for Russia never invading Ukraine and never attacking our cities again. But together we can make sure that the truth wins. Glory to Ukraine!" Chernov said during the ceremony.

This is the first Oscar in history to be awarded to the authors of a Ukrainian film.

The list of winners of the Oscar-2024

"Best Film" - "Oppenheimer"

"Best Director" - Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer")

"Best Actor" - Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer")

"Best Actress" - Emma Stone ("Poor Creatures")

"Best Supporting Actor" - Robert Downey Jr ("Oppenheimer")

"Best Supporting Actress" - Da'Vyn Joy Randolph ("The Leftovers")

"Best Original Screenplay" - "Anatomy of a Fall"

"Best Adapted Screenplay" - "American Read"

"Best Cinematography" - "Oppenheimer" (Hoyte Van Hoytema)

"Best Animated Film" - "The Boy and the Heron" (Hayao Miyazaki)

"Best Documentary" - "20 Days in Mariupol" (Mstyslav Chernov)

"Best International Film" - "Area of Interest" (UK, Jonathan Glazer)

"Best Production Design" - "Poor Creatures"

"Best Costume Design" - "Poor Creatures"

"Best Hair and Makeup" - "Poor creatures"

"Best sound" - "Area of interest"

"Best Song" - What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish (Barbie)

"Best Film Score" - "Oppenheimer" (Ludvig Goransson)

"Best Editing" - "Oppenheimer"

"Best Visual Effects" - "Godzilla Minus One"

"Best Animated Short Film" - "The War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko"

"Best Feature Short Film" - "The Amazing Story of Henry Sugar"

"Best Documentary Short" - "The Last Repair Shop"

