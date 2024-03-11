ENG
Ruscists strike in Kharkiv region, injuring people and damaging houses

On the afternoon of 11 March, Russian troops continued shelling the territory of Kharkiv region

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Vovchansk community of Chuhuiv district, Kupiansk district and Kharkiv district are under enemy fire. Around 13:30, Vovchansk came under enemy fire. A 70-year-old woman was wounded. Eight private houses were damaged," the statement said.

After 13:00, the village of Hlushkova in Kupiansk district came under enemy fire. Three civilian men were wounded and hospitalised.

At the same time, Russians fired at the village of Kutuzivka in Kharkiv district with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. There were no casualties.

