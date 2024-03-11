Ruscists start using UAVs with incendiary mixture in Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, Russian invaders have been using drones with incendiary mixture, which cause fires after impact.

This was reported on Facebook by the Northern Regional Directorate of the Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The invaders seem to have exhausted all possible ways to harm Ukraine, but now they have decided to test even drones with incendiary mixture.

The other day, in one of the border communities in the Chernihiv region, border guards recorded the fact that an unknown object was dropped from an enemy UAV, which caught fire after hitting the ground," the statement said.

According to the press service, the border guards reacted in time and prevented the fire from spreading and damaging the environment.

