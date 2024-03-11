ENG
Burning enemy vehicles in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

A video showing drone operators of the 47th Magura Brigade destroying enemy armoured vehicles in the Avdiivka area has been posted online.

According to Censor.net, the footage shows about a dozen pieces of burning vehicles that were hit by Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

"A company of strike UAVs of the 47th Brigade of the Strike Drones Company shares some great footage of the enemy armour being destroyed in the Avdiivka sector. The battlefield looks very 'scrappy' - the Russian tricolour flies on the armour, and the 'liberators' are stuck under the anti-drone 'grills' forever," the commentary to the video reads.

