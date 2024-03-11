ENG
Occupant hides from Ukrainian drone under kneading trough. VIDEO

The occupier tried in vain to avoid a Ukrainian drone strike by hiding his head under kneading trough.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that only the occupier's head fit under the dome of the improvised "EW" system.

Russian Army (9233) elimination (5179) drones (2418)
