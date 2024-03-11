Occupant hides from Ukrainian drone under kneading trough. VIDEO
The occupier tried in vain to avoid a Ukrainian drone strike by hiding his head under kneading trough.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that only the occupier's head fit under the dome of the improvised "EW" system.
