Naked occupier seeks safety in broken car after arrival of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A shell-shocked Russian soldier sought refuge in a broken down car in the Kupiansk direction of the frontline after a Ukrainian drone arrived.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
