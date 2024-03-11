ENG
Ukrainian aviation hits Russian command post on tanker ship. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots destroyed a Russian command post. It is not yet known where the enemy’s point was hit.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I thank the pilots for their successful combat work on the enemy command point," the statement said.

The strike was recorded by a drone monitoring the command point. The video shows a missile hitting a ship on the coast.

