Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian warehouse with Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO
Special Operations Forces soldiers destroy a Russian warehouse with Wild Hornets FPV drones, funded by Censor.NET readers.
According to Censor.NET, in addition to the ammunition, there were Katsaps in the destroyed warehouse.
This is how your donations work somewhere in the south. Orcs are furious with your donations to our drones!
You can join the drone fundraiser below.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
