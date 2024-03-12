Russia summons Swiss ambassador over decision on Russian assets

On 12 March, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss Ambassador to Moscow, Christina Marti Lang, to protest the decision of the Swiss Parliament to initiate the development of a legal framework for a mechanism that would allow the confiscation of Russian state assets located in Switzerland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the Russian side "strongly condemns this step of the Swiss authorities, which grossly violates the fundamental principles and norms of international law on state immunity".

In addition, it is stressed that any encroachment on Russian state property under the guise of any far-fetched "reparations mechanism" will be nothing more than theft at the state level.

It is also noted that in case of practical implementation of such plans of Switzerland, the Russian side's retaliatory measures will be inevitable.

