Zelenskyy signs law on preservation of military reproductive cells

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Preserving the Genetic Resources of the Ukrainian People."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the parliament's website.

As noted, the document was returned to the Verkhovna Rada with the president's signature on Tuesday.

Earlier it was reported that the Rada had reconsidered the previous decision and now the reproductive cells of fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stored free of charge for 3 years.

The document proposes to provide:

in case of death or recognition of death in accordance with the established procedure of a person whose reproductive cells are stored, their free storage will be carried out for three years, and after this period, further storage of such cells may be extended at the expense of another person specified in the person's disposal of their own reproductive cells;

an individual, whose reproductive cells are stored in accordance with the law, has the right to dispose of them in the event of his or her death;

in case of use of reproductive cells of a person who has made an appropriate order in case of his/her death for conception of a child, this individual is recognized as the father or mother of the child born in such a way;

the will of a person, made and notarized before the entry into force of this law in relation to their own reproductive cells, is the basis for the use of assisted reproductive technologies using these reproductive cells.

As a reminder, in November 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law stipulating that the state would provide Ukrainian military personnel with free reproductive cell collection and preservation. However, it turned out that one of the articles of this law provides for the disposal of reproductive cells in the event of a soldier's death. The Ministry of Health stated that cryobanks would not dispose of biological material from dead soldiers.