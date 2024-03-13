Strike on Myrnohrad: two people killed, five others wounded. PHOTO

A rescue and search operation has been completed in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast. At night, Russians launched a missile attack on the city, hitting a multi-storey building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Two people were killed," said the head of the RMA.

Yesterday at around 11pm, Russians fired a "Grom-E1" air-to-air guided missile at the city, hitting a 5-storey building. In total, 4 houses were damaged. All the wounded are receiving medical care: 1 person is in serious condition, three are in moderate condition.

In addition, the rescuers managed to pull a 13-year-old girl out of the rubble - she was not physically injured.

Read more: "Shahed" hit multi-storey building in Sumy, destroying entrance



