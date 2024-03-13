"Shahed" hit multi-storey building in Sumy, destroying entrance
Last night, on 13 March, Sumy was attacked by enemy drones. Explosions were heard in the city
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy RMA.
"As a result of the attack, an apartment building was hit. All emergency services are working at the scene.
The consequences of the air strike are being clarified," the statement said.
