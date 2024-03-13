ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11264 visitors online
News
8 873 15

"Shahed" hit multi-storey building in Sumy, destroying entrance

суми

Last night, on 13 March, Sumy was attacked by enemy drones. Explosions were heard in the city

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy RMA. 

"As a result of the attack, an apartment building was hit. All emergency services are working at the scene.
The consequences of the air strike are being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: Occupants attacked Nikopol district five times in one day with artillery and kamikaze drones, building of agricultural company was hit

Author: 

drone (1686) shoot out (13435) Sumy (251)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 