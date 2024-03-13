NACP to focus on its core functions - Sytnyk

With the appointment of the new head, the NACP will focus on its core functions.

Deputy Head of the NACP Artem Sytnyk said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, the NAPC head said during a public event that the priority would be specialized functions, because the NAPC's resources are quite limited," Sytnyk said, commenting on Andrii Vyshnevskyi's words during the interview.

As you know, Vyshnevskyi said during his interview for the NACP head position that 11,000 special inspections were overdue due to lack of human resources.

"There is also a problem with the call center - I don't want to mention this number because I don't want to damage the NACP's reputation - where a significant number of calls go without response. Calls regarding declaration and financial control. And the NACP has resources, according to my calculations, at least 32 staff members who are currently engaged in functions that are not typical for the NACP, or there is some duplication," Vyshnevskyi said at the time.

"I have also heard about the problems of the call center even from many of my friends. Therefore, I hope that by reallocating resources to priority areas, we will solve it," Sytnyk added.

