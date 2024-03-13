Soldiers of 73rd Naval SOF Center destroy Russian equipment with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center destroy Russian surveillance equipment.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The video shows how Wild Hornet drones destroy Russian equipment. In particular, the soldiers of the 73rd Naval SOF managed to eliminate the following: remote antennas for controlling FPV drones, a MUROM surveillance complex, a Hikvision PTZ video surveillance camera, a remote antenna for FPV video 5.8 and a electronic warfare system.
