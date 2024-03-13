Fighters of "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion eliminated seven invaders with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO
Fighters of the 108th separate mechanized battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" eliminated seven occupiers with the help of "Wild Hornets" drones.
We are preparing a new batch of drones. Join the fundraiser.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
