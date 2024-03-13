ENG
Fighters of "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion eliminated seven invaders with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

Fighters of the 108th separate mechanized battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" eliminated seven occupiers with the help of "Wild Hornets" drones.

Watch more: SSU Military Counterintelligence operates in enemy’s rear with "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

We are preparing a new batch of drones. Join the fundraiser.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Watch more: Two "loaves", "Utos" machine gun and position of enemy UAV operators were destroyed by counterintelligence officers in enemy’s rear using "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

Author: 

