White House called on NATO countries to increase defense contributions

In 2024, 19 NATO member states intend to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence, a six-fold increase since 2014. The US hopes that other countries will increase their defence contributions before the summit in Washington.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre.

"If you combine the collective GDP of NATO's European allies, they will spend 2% of their collective GDP on defense. This is an important milestone and a clear demonstration that the Allies recognize the need to invest more in security in the wake of Putin's re-invasion of Ukraine," she said.

The White House is confident that NATO countries will continue to increase their defense contributions, particularly before the Washington summit. At the same time, the United States has no goal for the level of these expenditures or the number of countries that are willing to increase them, Jean-Pierre said.

