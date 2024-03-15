Failure occurs in Monobank, users complain about problems with application

On Friday, March 15, the Monobank system was down. Problems with the application have been reported, in particular, an error occurs when logging in.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Users report that there is a failure in the Monobank mobile bank application, which may cause it to work incorrectly or not open at all.

There are also reports of problems with transactions. Some users are unable to transfer funds.

So far, the bank's representatives have not commented on the situation and have not officially reported any problems. The reasons for the system failure are currently unknown.

