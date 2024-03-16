Refinery is on fire in Samara region of Russian Federation after UAV attack. VIDEO

On the morning of 16 March, unidentified drones attacked two refineries in the Samara region of Russia.

This was reported by the Baza telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the drone attacked the territory of the plant in Syzran. A fire broke out, covering an area of 500 square meters.

"The attack took place at 6 am local time. The first drone attacked the territory of an oil refinery in Syzran. A fire broke out there. The fire is now 500 square meters in size," the statement said.

The drone also attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery. A fire broke out there, which was extinguished by rescuers.

"At the same time, several other drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery. A fire also broke out there, which was extinguished in half an hour," Baza reports.

The local telegram channel Gorod Syzran also confirms the information about the fire at the refinery but does not mention its cause.