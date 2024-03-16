In Kyiv, water level in Dnipro River has risen to its highest level since beginning of 2024

On 16 March, the level of the Dnipro River within Kyiv rose to an absolute maximum since the beginning of 2024, with no emergency flooding recorded in the city

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The level of the Dnipro River within Kyiv has risen to its absolute maximum since the beginning of 2024.

As of 16.03.2014, it was recorded at 601 cm above the "0" post. The water temperature is 3.9 deg. С.

According to the monitoring data, over the past 7 days, the level of the Dnipro within the capital has risen by more than 60 cm.

Moreover, there are significant fluctuations in water levels throughout the day. For example, on 14 March, it varied from 620 cm to 577 cm, but at the time of recording it was 583 cm.

The rise in the water level and such significant fluctuations are due to an increase in water discharges from the Kyiv reservoir due to the missed spring flood. Therefore, there is an initial flooding of floodplains and low-lying riverine areas.

The KCSA noted that as of 16 March, no emergency flooding was recorded in the city. Industrial facilities and residential areas of the city are out of danger. Monitoring of this year's floods is ongoing.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre, at least until 19 March, the level of the Dnipro River in Kyiv will remain above the initial flood marks of floodplains and low-lying riverine areas.