Missile attacks on Mykolaiv: 5 wounded, many private houses damaged

A ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv resulted in injuries and damage to private houses.

This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation is as follows. Many private houses have been damaged - windows, roofs. Windows in apartments have also been blown out. Cars were damaged. 5 people were injured. I will provide more detailed figures after we inspect the area of arrivals," added Sienkevych.

Earlier, on 17 March, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv during an air raid alert.

Read more: Germany confirms that Burbock’s motorcade in Mykolaiv was followed by Russian drone

