Two powerful explosions occurred in Sumy during an air raid alert. The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of aerial weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Sumy.

At 15:50, an explosion was heard in the city.

At 15:52, a second explosion was heard.

The Air Force reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern direction and the threat of using air strikes.

See more: Four civilians injured as result of shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS