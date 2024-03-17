Enemy strikes at Lvove village in Kherson region, man is wounded

The Russian army continues to shell civilian settlements in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a resident of the village of Lvove, in the Beryslav district, was injured as a result of the explosive drop from the drone.

"The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds, and an open leg fracture. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

