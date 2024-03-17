Kallas: Putin is afraid of war with NATO countries

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to intimidate Western societies to deter their actions, but in reality he is afraid of a war with NATO.

According to Censor.NET, Kallas said this in an interview with the BBC.

According to the Estonian prime minister, although Putin is good at "spreading fear", his threats should also be taken seriously.

"He has been threatening nuclear war for a long time. But these are just words. He's very good at spreading fear in our societies. He listens to what we are afraid of, and if we are afraid of nuclear war, he reinforces those fears. After that, our public wants to restrain itself in its actions," Kallas said.

"If we are afraid, we start to restrain ourselves. And that's what Putin wants to achieve," Kallas said.

"We also have to think about what Putin is afraid of. And he is actually afraid of a war with NATO countries. He does not want it. Of course, we don't want that either," she added.

