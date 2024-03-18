Occupants strike at civilian infrastructure of Konotop and settlements of Sumy district - RMA
Today, on March 18, the enemy struck at the civilian infrastructure of Konotop and the settlements of Sumy district. Preliminary, there were no casualties.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
It is noted that all necessary services are working at the scene.
"Preliminarily, there are no casualties. In Konotop, communal facilities were damaged. The consequences of the attack by the aggressor state are being clarified. Take care of yourself, do not ignore air raid warnings, stay in shelters," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password