Russian troops launch missile through Konotop to Nizhyn - Air Force
On the afternoon of 18 March, Russian troops fired a missile through Konotop to Nizhyn, Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
"A missile in the direction of Konotop!" the statement reads.
"Missile through Konotop to Nizhyn," the Air Force later added.
