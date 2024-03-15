Russians launch missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Konotop

The Russian military launched a missile attack on the town of Konotop in the Sumy region. They hit civilian infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Today, the enemy launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Konotop," the statement reads.

All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the missile strike are being clarified.

