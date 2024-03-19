ENG
In morning in Russian Belgorod explosions were heard. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions occurred during an alarm in the Russian city of Belgorod.

This was reported by local public media, Censor.NET informs.

An air raid alert was declared in the region and explosions were heard.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, Belgorod region was attacked with RM-70 "Vampire" MLRS, 9 shells allegedly destroyed air defence forces.

