Consequences of the missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the morning of 21 March, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian capital with cruise and ballistic missiles. Air defence forces destroyed all enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

More than 170 rescuers were involved in the aftermath of the missile attack on Kyiv. The enemy shelling injured 10 people, including a child. 79 people were evacuated.

Podilskyi district: a fire broke out in a two-storey building, causing significant damage. The fire also engulfed a transformer substation and warehouse buildings.

Shevchenkivskyi district: a fire broke out in a 6-storey apartment. Rescuers evacuated 15 residents. At other addresses, windows of an apartment building were damaged and several cars were destroyed by fire. A part of a rocket was found, and pyrotechnic crews were engaged.

Sviatoshynskyi district: window glazing in two nine-storey buildings and a building of an educational institution were damaged.

According to the KCMA, 12 people were injured in the morning rocket attack.

