Air defence system destroyed 2 ballistic and 29 cruise missiles used by Russians to attack Kyiv - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 21 March 2024, the enemy attacked with two "Iskander-M" (KN-23)/Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" ballistic/aeroballistic missiles and 29 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Air Force of the AFU.

"The missiles were launched from the north, with the main direction of attack being Kyiv. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of successful combat operations, all enemy missiles were shot down in the Kyiv region," the statement said.

