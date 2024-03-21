Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv region: 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, two people were injured by shrapnel as a result of a Russian rocket fire in the morning of March 21.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the morning of March 21, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked the territory of the Kyiv region with rockets.

Two people received shrapnel injuries to their limbs and face. Information about the victims is being clarified.

It is noted that fragments of enemy air targets damaged private houses, farm buildings, and vehicles in several districts of the region.

Fires broke out at the places where the debris hit, which were contained by the emergency services workers. Prosecutors, investigators and expert services record the consequences of another attack by the aggressor country.











