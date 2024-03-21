ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12858 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 142 7

Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv region: 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

область,київщина,київська

In the Kyiv region, two people were injured by shrapnel as a result of a Russian rocket fire in the morning of March 21.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the morning of March 21, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked the territory of the Kyiv region with rockets.

Two people received shrapnel injuries to their limbs and face. Information about the victims is being clarified.

It is noted that fragments of enemy air targets damaged private houses, farm buildings, and vehicles in several districts of the region.

Fires broke out at the places where the debris hit, which were contained by the emergency services workers. Prosecutors, investigators and expert services record the consequences of another attack by the aggressor country.

Наслідки ракетної атаки на Київщині 21 березня
Наслідки ракетної атаки на Київщині 21 березня
Наслідки ракетної атаки на Київщині 21 березня
Наслідки ракетної атаки на Київщині 21 березня
Наслідки ракетної атаки на Київщині 21 березня
Наслідки ракетної атаки на Київщині 21 березня

Author: 

Kyyivska region (659) cruise missile (489) shoot out (13631)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 